Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti ‘trusts’ squad – refuses transfer talk

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has avoided speaking about potential additions to the squad in the January transfer market, after his side looked rather short of resources against Barcelona on Sunday night. He refused to divulge any details of his conversations with the club.

It did not take long for Ancelotti to be asked about potential additions in the remaining weeks of the transfer market. After losing Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal for the rest of the season, and not replacing Toni Kroos or Nacho Fernandez in the summer, Real Madrid’s squad planning has come in for some heat of late.

“It is a squad that has youth, energy, commitment, which does not always show it, but I trust this squad. It’s been a month since they won the [Club] World Cup, 6 months ago the Champions League… and now we are competing in all the competitions.

Sometimes you have to pay the bill… and in the game the other day we paid it, it was an expensive bill but it was one game. We will fight to the end as always. [I have] Total confidence in all my players.”

He was asked if there had been a change of plans with regard to their strategy, whether that be before or after the Clasico.

“We have not changed the idea, it’s just that these are discussions that we have with the club to have a competitive team,” Ancelotti noted. After a third question on the matter, the Italian had had enough, responding “I’m not answering you.”

While Ancelotti has refused to profess anything regarding to the transfer market in recent months, the noises coming out of Valdebebas are that he has been requesting reinforcements for the backline since the summer. Lucas Vazquez has looked vulnerable in recent weeks, but Real Madrid are generally reluctant to act in January. The latest is that they are evaluating options though,