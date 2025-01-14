WATCH: Pantomime villain La Liga star trolls Real Madrid after Spanish Supercup humiliation

Sunday’s Spanish Super Cup final defeat to Barcelona was humiliating enough for Real Madrid, but now one of their arch rivals of recent years has piled in, that being Mallorca defender Pablo Maffeo.

During Mallorca’s training session on Tuesday, Maffeo was captured gesturing the 5-2 scoreline to cameras situated around the complex, one of which was operated by Esports IB3.

❓Casualitat o no… ⚽️Així ha entrat Pablo Maffeo a l'entrenamet d'avui 🖐️✌️ 👀Mira-ho! pic.twitter.com/R1XQkdVS01 — Esports IB3 (@EsportsIB3) January 14, 2025

Maffeo has clashed with Real Madrid players, and especially Vinicius Junior, on multiple occasions over the last 2-3 years. He was again at the heart of a scuffle during last week’s Spanish Super Cup semi-final match between the two teams – he was tormented after that, so he has taken his opportunity to take a dig back.

There is scheduled to be one more meeting between Real Madrid and Mallorca this season, that being at the Santiago Bernabeu in May. Maffeo is likely to be involved, and it would be no surprise if he was a target once again on that occasion.