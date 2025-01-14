Vinicius Junior unhappy with Real Madrid in aftermath of Spanish Supercup humiliation

Vinicius Junior is undoubtedly one of Real Madrid’s most important players, although he is not as nailed as he – and many others – have thought. This was confirmed on Sunday during the Spanish Super Cup final when he was taken off after 76 minutes, despite Los Blancos needing three goals against the 10 men of Barcelona.

That decision by Ancelotti did not go down well with Vinicius or his entourage, who expressed frustration. Real Madrid are aware of this, and this has led to increased tensions between the two parties, as reported by Diario AS.

Relations between Real Madrid and Vinicius have largely been excellent, especially this season after the club stood behind their player by not attending the Ballon d’Or ceremony upon learning that he would not be winning the 2024 award. However, a seed of doubt has now been planted, which isn’t needed considering the interest from Saudi Arabia in the Brazilian superstar.