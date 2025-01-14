Valencia avoid giant-killing to book Copa del Rey quarter-final place

Valencia have become the first team to book their place in the quarter-finals of the 2024-25 Copa del Rey after they defeated Ourense 2-0, thus avoiding the potential of a giant-killing.

Carlos Corberan’s side dominated the opening half, albeit they were unable to find a goal. Fortunately, they managed to make the breakthrough only five minutes into the second period as the unfortunate Fran Carmona turned the ball into his own net.

Ourense, who currently play in the third tier of Spanish football, pushed hard for an equaliser after falling behind, but instead, Valencia managed to double their lead as Umar Sadiq scored his first goal for Los Che following his loan move from Real Sociedad earlier this week.

The remaining seven teams for the quarter-final draw will be decided over the next two days, as while it remains to be seen who gets there, one thing for certain is that Valencia will be in the hat.