Saudi Arabia discuss 5 players with Barcelona during Spanish Supercup win

Barcelona spent most of last week in Saudi Arabia for the Spanish Supercup, coming out victorious over rivals Real Madrid in emphatic fashion. That will add a few million euros to their accounts, but the Saudi football empire is keen to do more business with the Blaugrana.

After securing Franck Kessie’s signature two summers ago, Sport say that Saudi Arabia discussed the futures of five possible recruits from the Barcelona squad while the Blaugrana were in Jeddah. One of those is Raphinha, heavily linked with a move to the Middle East last summer, but he is now considered untouchable by Barcelona.

Robert Lewandowski to Ronald Araújo: "Ronald… You have to stay, at least until the end of the season. @ElDiaDespues https://t.co/hXDK6sKYzU — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 13, 2025

That is not the case for Frenkie de Jong, Andreas Christensen or Ansu Fati, who Barcelona are expected to try and move on in the summer. Perhaps the most interesting case is Robert Lewandowski, who has a year left on his deal, but could see it extended for a further year until 2027 depending on the number of games he plays. The Saudi offer for Lewandowski arrived last summer, and they are expected to try again – that deal will hinge on whether a 37-year-old Lewandowski as of next August still wants to compete at the top level.

The Polish forward has perhaps been the least impressive of Barcelona’s front three this season, but remains their top scorer with 26 goals and 3 assists in just 27 appearances so far. That makes him by a distance the best number nine in Spain statistically, but there is a feeling his form is sliding, and Barcelona are certainly looking at long-term alternatives.