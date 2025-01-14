Real Madrid stalwart set for first appearance in 13 months

Real Madrid are aiming to bounce back from their Superclasico horror show when they take on Celta Vigo in the Copa del Rey, and the match is expected to be a significant one for David Alaba.

Alaba has not featured since December 2023 when he suffered an ACL rupture in a match against Villarreal. His recovery was delayed, which is why he only returned to being available for Carlo Ancelotti in the last few weeks.

He hasn’t played yet since returning to full fitness, but according to Marca, he will play against Celta on Thursday evening. A start may be out of the question at this stage, but if Real Madrid are comfortable at the Santiago Bernabeu, Ancelotti can opt to bring on the Austrian defender.

Real Madrid have missed Alaba during his absence, especially with Eder Militao having also been out injured too. His return could allow some normality to be restored in defence.