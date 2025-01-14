Real Madrid sent scouts to watch Manchester City winger

Real Madrid have been linked with Kyle Walker in recent days, and as it turns out, he isn’t the only Manchester City player on their watchlist. Another one that they are following is Savio, who are very familiar with from his excellent spell at Girona last season.

Savio was in spectacular form for the Catalans during the 2023-24 campaign, and that earned him a move to fellow City Football Group side Man City. He’s had a somewhat slow start to life in the Premier League, although he has picked up form in recent weeks.

Recently, Savio has been scouted by Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, as revealed by CaughtOffside. It’s also claimed that Los Blancos could consider a move in 2025 on the back of this.

Attack is the one position that Real Madrid don’t need to address anytime soon, so it would be a surprise if Savio was targeted, despite how good he is.