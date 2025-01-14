Real Madrid linked with sensational move for Manchester City star

Right-back is a position that Real Madrid are looking to address in 2025, and a solution could arrive during this month’s winter transfer window. Trent Alexander-Arnold is wanted in the summer, but until then, one of his fellow Englishman could be heading to the Santiago Bernabeu.

According to reports in England (via MD), Kyle Walker has emerged as an option for Real Madrid. The veteran defender has asked to leave Manchester City after falling out of favour in the last few months, and while he has been linked with AC Milan and Saudi Arabia, Spain could now be calling his name.

Walker has had many a titanic battle with Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior over the last few years, but now the pair could be teammates. As a stop-gap he would be fine, especially with Lucas Vazquez being the only right-back option available to Carlo Ancelotti for the remainder of the season. However, there are significant doubts about his ability nowadays, given that his level has dropped a lot recently.