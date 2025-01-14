Real Madrid hierarchy disappointed in €80m player as Carlo Ancelotti considers ending experiment

Real Madrid are still reeling from Sunday’s humiliating 5-2 defeat against Barcelona, and on the back of it, a number of players have been highlighted. One of those has been Aurelien Tchouameni, whose struggles over the last few months continued with another desperate performance in Saudi Arabia.

Since returning from injury at the start of December, Tchouameni has been utilised as a central defender due to the absences of David Alaba and Eder Militao. However, he has struggled in the position, which he has previously admitted to being uncomfortable in.

As per Relevo, Real Madrid’s hierarchy have expressed disappointment in Tchouameni. The general feeling from within is that the 24-year-old has failed to meet the expectations that were set for him after his €80m move from AS Monaco in 2022.

Carlo Ancelotti continues to back Tchouameni, although even he is having doubts about the Frenchman’s ability to play as a centre-back. Raul Asencio is expected to be in the starting line-up for Real Madrid’s Copa del Rey tie against Celta Vigo on Thursday, and if he impresses, a starting spot could be his over the coming weeks.