Real Madrid given hope with latest Alphonso Davies contract update

Alphonso Davies has generated a lot of speculation with his contract situation, and Real Madrid are hopeful of reaching an agreement in the coming weeks. In the last few days, the chances of him heading to the Santiago Bernabeu also appear to have increased.

Last week, it was reported that Bayern Munich had submitted a new, lucrative contract offer to Davies, which would have made him the club’s second-highest earning player. However, it has been snubbed, as per Diario AS.

As a result, Davies’ future is now very uncertain. Bayern are still pushing to keep him on their books, but Real Madrid are there – and they are ready and waiting.

According to the report, Davies will make a definitive decision by the end of the week, at which point he will decide whether it is Bayern or Real Madrid that he will be playing for next season. If it is the latter, it would be a sensational deal being pulled off.