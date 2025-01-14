Bayern Munich have grown increasingly confident that they can retain Alphonso Davies in the face of interest from Real Madrid over the last month, despite the fact he can now sign a precontract with Los Blancos. His future is reaching a fork in the road.

Last week sources in Germany described a new Bayern contract for Davies as ‘on the verge’ of happening. The Athletic confirm that agent Nedal Huoseh was in Munich for talks last week, and more talks are expected to take place this week.

While optimism in the Spanish capital is fading, they do say that if Real Madrid do want to secure Davies’ signature, they will have a chance to be heard out again by Huoseh and Davies before a deal is closed, an opening that applies to any of his other suitors.

Reaching out with an improved offer would contradict Real Madrid’s strategy so far though. After agreeing terms in March of 2024, they have more or less waited for Davies contract to run down, having established they do not want to negotiate a fee. The word from the Spanish capital has been that they will not increase their proposal, which would seem destined to lead to a new deal at Bayern.