Real Betis leading race for 21-year-old Segunda defender

Real Betis are expected to be busy this month, and having already completed the sales of Assane Diao and Rui Silva, their first signing is edging closer, with that being for Levante defender Andres Garcia.

Garcia, 21, has been a standout performer for the Valencians this season, and unfortunately for them, this has led to increased transfer interest. Sporting CP are keen, but El Chiringuito (via Relevo) say that Betis are currently leading the race.

Betis are pushing hard to complete a deal, which if they do, will likely see Garcia remain at Levante for the remainder of the season, before he makes the move to the Benito Villamarin during the summer.

Right-back is a position that Betis have had problems in over the last 12 years, despite having Youssouf Sabaly, Hector Bellerin and Aitor Ruibal as options there. If signed, Garcia could nail down the spot for many years to come.