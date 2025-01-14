“Not good enough” – Real Madrid board makes feeling clear on problem position

The fallout from Sunday’s humiliating 5-2 defeat to Barcelona has continued for Real Madrid, and fingers continue to be pointed from the board. Specifically, they have expressed their indignation at the midfield options that Carlo Ancelotti has at his disposal.

Key players Jude Bellingham and Federico Valverde have escaped criticism, but as per Cadena SER, frustrations have been aimed at Luka Modric, Eduardo Camavinga and Dani Ceballos.

Modric has been referred to as “not suitable for big matches”, Camavinga is labelled as having not taken a definitive step, while Ceballos “is not good enough to be a starter in crucial fixtures”.

Despite this, there are no plans for Real Madrid to sign anyone during this month’s winter transfer window, let alone a midfielder. However, club officials are aware that there is a “problem that has diagnosed”, meaning that Ancelotti must work to find a solution with the players that he already has at his disposal.