Manchester City agree deal for second Real Madrid defensive target

Real Madrid are expected to sign a centre-back in the next 1-2 years, although their list of targets has been gradually decreasing. Abdukodir Khusanov is set to sign for Manchester City, and another who will soon be heading to the reigning Premier League champions is Vitor Reis.

Reis has been on Real Madrid’s radar for the last 12 months, and their excellent relationship with Palmeiras was expected to give them an advantage in negotiations. However, they never made a move in the end, and instead, Man City are about to sign the Brazilian teenager for a fee in the region of €40m, as confirmed by Fabrizio Romano.

🚨🔵 EXCLUSIVE: Vitor Reis to Manchester City, here we go! 🇧🇷 Verbal agreement reached right now with Palmeiras on package under €40m fee… and City want it to be IMMEDIATE transfer! Vitor Reis, set for medical and contract signing as soon as clubs will check all documents. pic.twitter.com/ovLIrSFyDj — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 13, 2025

Over the course of the season so far, it has become clear that Real Madrid do need to sign a central defender – and soon. One won’t arrive in January, although by the time the summer comes around, there may not be many names left on their shortlist.