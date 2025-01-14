Andrei Ratiu
Mallorca Rayo Vallecano

La Liga side have transfer ban revoked

Photo by Cordon Press

Earlier this week, it was reported that two La Liga sides had been handed a three-window transfer ban, those being Rayo Vallecano and Mallorca. However, one of them has now had this revoked by FIFA, just 24 hours later.

As per Relevo, Rayo will no longer be under a transfer ban after solving a “misunderstanding” with FIFA – as such, they will be allowed to make signings with immediate effect, while also being able to register new players too.

Rayo were originally handed the ban over an unpaid fee – in their case, it was a non-payment of Pathe Ciss’ solidarity rights. However, this was sorted out quickly.

Mallorca are hopeful of following in the footsteps of Rayo in the next few days. They have also identified that issue that led FIFA to take action, and once it is sorted, they will contact FIFA with a view to having their transfer ban lifted with immediate effect.

Posted by

Tags FIFA La Liga Mallorca Rayo Vallecano

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News