La Liga side have transfer ban revoked

Earlier this week, it was reported that two La Liga sides had been handed a three-window transfer ban, those being Rayo Vallecano and Mallorca. However, one of them has now had this revoked by FIFA, just 24 hours later.

As per Relevo, Rayo will no longer be under a transfer ban after solving a “misunderstanding” with FIFA – as such, they will be allowed to make signings with immediate effect, while also being able to register new players too.

Rayo were originally handed the ban over an unpaid fee – in their case, it was a non-payment of Pathe Ciss’ solidarity rights. However, this was sorted out quickly.

Mallorca are hopeful of following in the footsteps of Rayo in the next few days. They have also identified that issue that led FIFA to take action, and once it is sorted, they will contact FIFA with a view to having their transfer ban lifted with immediate effect.