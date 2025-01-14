La Liga defender arrested on suspicion of illegal betting practices

Sevilla defender Kike Salas has been arrested by the police on suspicion of alleged illegal gambling practices. The National Police have been investigating Salas after a series of yellow cards that have aroused suspicion.

According to El Confidencial, as recounted by Marca, Salas has been detained by police for questioning on the matter. He is suspected of deliberately picking up yellow cards so that people close to him can place bets on him getting booked, and earn money as a result. Two more of his ‘close circle’ are also being investigated.

Salas has been booked 3 times in 14 La Liga appearances this season, but after he received 7 yellow cards in 9 games in the final quarter of last season, suspicion was aroused. One of those games he missed through suspension, and Salas became the most booked player in La Liga over that period, and through testimony and evidence the National Police have been compiling a case.

Los Nervionenses have not publicly addressed the matter. Salas is on a contract until 2029 at Sevilla, and recently had been linked with a move to Lazio, which presumably will have the breaks slammed on it. Over the last 7 weeks, Salas has been a starter for Garcia Pimienta.