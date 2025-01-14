La Liga breakout star desperate to join Ajax

Ajax have been pushing hard to sign Raul Moro during the winter transfer window, although things are not progressing as they would like. As it turns out, this feeling is also shared by the player himself.

Real Valladolid are aware that selling Moro, who has been their standout performer this season, would allow them to make significant signings this month, which are needed given their standing in the La Liga table. Despite this, they are continuing to stand firm on their asking price of €10m, as per Relevo.

Moro was excellent again during Valladolid’s crucial 1-0 victory over Real Betis last weekend, and while he is keen to join Ajax, he will show 100% commitment to La Pucela during this period.

It remains to be seen whether a deal will be closed in the remaining weeks of the winter transfer window. All parties will hope that happens, although Valladolid are determined to hold out for their asking price.