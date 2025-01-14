Investigation concluded as ex-RFEF President faces corruption charges

The investigating magistrate will recommend that former RFEF President Angel Maria Villar is charged with fraud and corruption, after investigation into the ‘Soule Case’ was concluded. Villar is accused of favouring his son in some of his business dealings while at the head of the Royal Spanish Football Federation.

While there was no direct contractual relation between Villar and son Gorka Villar, the latter was involved in Spain’s fixture selection and economic deals through his agency Sport Advisors. Cadena SER report that he would select their opponents, agree economic conditions, and then take a deal to the RFEF, who are said to have been defrauded out of €4.5m over the course of a decade between 2007 and 2017. The minimum benefit obtained by Gorka Villar was €367k over that period, while Villar senior facilitated this by avoiding the internal controls and tenderin process.

Friendlies between Spain and South Korea, Chile, Venezuela, Peru and Colombia have all been highlighted as instances where this occurred. There is also suspicion over a further €235k that came out of the RFEF accounts for services not rendered and the simulation of his secretary’s retirement to provide her economic benefits. Five more members of his close circle are also expected to sit trial.

This is just the latest scandal to besmirch the name of the RFEF, following the removal of Luis Rubiales as President, and controversy over successors Pedro Rocha and Rafael Louzan. The latter and incumbent is currently facing a court decision over his suspension from office due to previous charges of perversion of justice while in public office.