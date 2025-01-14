Barcelona manager Hansi Flick ducked a question on the future of Ansu Fati, who was not even on the bench during their Supercup games against Athletic Club and Real Madrid. He did confirm they would be getting an injured player back imminently.

Fati has been linked with a departure from the club, having barely featured under Flick this season. The Blaugrana coach did note that he had not had the chance to show his quality this season, which again has been interrupted by fitness issues.

“I am very happy with all the players on the team, also with Ansu. Football is like that, Inigo is injured, Ter Stegen too, I think Christensen will maybe return on Saturday. For me that’s what counts, I have to be honest with each player. I have spoken with him about his situation, everything depends on him, on what he can prove. In one of my first press conferences I said that he had returned very well.”

“The problems from the first injury have not allowed him to show us how good he is; He will do it, I am convinced. He has to continue working to contribute as much as possible again, and it’s our job also to help him.”

The question is whether Fati can still get those opportunities at Barcelona. They are not flush for offers for the 22-year-old, and he is earning a high wage at the club. Real Betis have been linked to the struggling forward. He is yet to score in the last calendar year of action, and has played just 186 minutes this season, and just once since early November.

Flick also pointed to their performance against Real Madrid as an example of what they needed to do going forward.

“For me, in Sunday’s final we had a performance that can restore our confidence. We have to show it. The most important thing is that each player knows it, about our attitude and mentality. We work as a single team on the pitch.”