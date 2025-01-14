€27m heading to La Liga side as Wolves agreement comes into effect

Last summer, Celta Vigo agreed the departure of Jorgen Strand Larsen to Wolves – it was an initial loan with a buy clause included. The Norwegian had been on fine form during his time in Galicia, although it is now confirmed that he will not be returning.

As per ED, the buy clause in the deal for Strand Larsen, which had conditions attached, has been triggered by Wolves, who will now pay €27m to Celta as part of the agreement from last summer.

In total, Celta will receive €30m as part of the deal for Strand Larsen, as Wolves paid an initial €3m for the loan.

In hindsight, it has been a very good deal for Celta, although they have slightly missed Strand Larsen at times this season due to their inability to score goals regularly. Nevertheless, the money received could go towards a new number nine, especially if Tasos Douvikas leaves the club as expected.