Carlo Ancelotti keeps faith with Real Madrid star despite El Clasico horror show

Real Madrid had a horrible evening in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, losing 5-2 to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final – and for Eduardo Camavinga, it was an especially tough 90 minutes, as he was one of the standout performers (in a bad way) for Los Blancos.

Camavinga only played the first half in Jeddah, but during that time, he was regularly beaten in duels before a foul on Gavi inside the penalty area compounded his evening. His performance attracted a lot of negative attention, although within Real Madrid, they continue to keep the faith.

As per Diario AS, Carlo Ancelotti is still backing Camavinga, to the point that he would start him if Real Madrid were playing another final in their next match. In the Italian’s eyes, one bad performance does little to dampen his thoughts about the talented midfielder.

Camavinga has been a nailed starter for Real Madrid in recent weeks, but it will be interesting to see whether that continues going forward – especially now that David Alaba’s return frees up Aurelien Tchouameni to return to playing in midfield.