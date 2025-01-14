Barcelona star still pushing for exit despite change in circumstances, replacement could be signed

Much has been made of Ronald Araujo’s Barcelona future over the last few weeks, amid reports that he intends to leave the club in January. The Uruguayan defender has not been happy with his place in the squad, although a change in circumstances is set to take place over the coming weeks, and some believe that this could change things.

Inigo Martinez’s muscle injury will see him out for a month, meaning that there is a spot up for grabs alongside Pau Cubarsi. Araujo is expected to be the one to play, although that may not be the case anymore as Relevo say that he still wants to leave Barcelona before the end of the winter transfer window.

Barcelona do not want to lose Araujo, and they will ask for over €50m to get a deal done. Juventus are determined to close a deal, although they will need to meet the asking price for that to happen.

If Araujo does leave, the report states that Barcelona could sign a replacement, now that Martinez is for at least a month. The club’s return to La Liga’s 1:1 rule makes it possible, although with Andreas Christensen and Eric Garcia in reverse, it may be better to save money for the summer.