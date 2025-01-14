Barcelona came back from Saudi Arabia on a wave of euphoria following their Spanish Supercup win over Real Madrid, carried out in emphatic fashion. Amid many rumours about his future, Ronald Araujo put in an excellent performance off the bench, and looked delighted after the game.

The Uruguayan is the subject of interest from Juventus, and there had been some suggestion that the Supercup win could have changed his mind, especially given a stretch in the first team beckons following an injury to Inigo Martinez, which will keep him out for at least five weeks. Alfredo Pedulla reports that at least on Araujo’s end, this will change nothing for him though, and that his decision to leave remains firm. His information is that Araujo wants a new challenge abroad, but primarily has not been given a contract that reflects his demands.

Highly promising La Masia midfielder Pau Prim could be leaving the club. He hasn't yet accepted Barcelona's renewal proposal, and no progress is being made whatsoever. @jaumemarcet pic.twitter.com/BqPb3QzrIT — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 14, 2025

After the game, Robert Lewandowski was seen trying to persuade Araujo to stay at Barcelona, suggesting that he has let on to his teammates about his decision, as reported. Juventus are evaluating making an offer of €50m, while Arsenal remain interested. A meeting between Araujo and Barcelona Sporting Director Deco this week is believed to be a key point in the equation.