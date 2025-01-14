Barcelona manager pushing for January recruit from Manchester United

Barcelona have identified their forward line as the area in most need of reinforcing in the January transfer market, and if they do make a move, that is where it will be. Manager Hansi Flick believes Marcus Rashford is the man for the job.

Rashford has requested to leave Manchester United, and is set to meet with the club this Wednesday in order to advance an exit, one which seems likely to be on loan for the rest of the season at least to begin with. Barcelona would need Rashford to take a major wage cut, and an exit or two first, but are willing to try for Rashford.

According to Sport, the loudest voice in his favour comes from Flick. The German has attempted to sign Rashford in the past, while at Bayern Munich, and he values the fact that he could play both on the left side and through the middle, providing him with an effective back-up for Lewandowski. The club are less certain, feeling his personal life and inconsistency are reasons to steer clear. For his part, Rashford will give Barcelona priority, but has given them a deadline of Wednesday to tell him whether they will go for him.

Rashford has been linked to a number of clubs in the last few weeks, with Napoli, AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund cited as his primary suitors. One of the things that might work against Barcelona is that it is not obvious that Rashford would be a starter, as he would have to displace one of Raphinha or Robert Lewandowski.