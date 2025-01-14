Barcelona President Joan Laporta has come out with a strong defence of his management in recent weeks, amid calls for his resignation, after Dani Olmo and Pau Victor went unregistered past the deadline in January. Since, Barcelona have managed to secure an injunction keeping them registered while Barcelona argue the case in court.

Laporta was firm in his defence, and as he has done in the past, suggested that the criticism directed towards him became

“In recent weeks things have happened and things have been said out of ignorance or bad faith,” Laporta began at the club press room at the Ciutat Esportiva.

“Barca returns to the 1:1 fair play of La Liga, we can sign normally, after a long time when La Liga intervened in our spending, we are no longer so and we can register Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor.”

“To reach the rule we signed Nike contracts. Also companies like Spotify or other companies that want to be associated with the club refute those who say that the club is poorly managed.”

Laporta claimed that those who wanted to attack him and the club would have to do so a lot in order to knock him down, and alleged that Barcelona had been under siege from land, sea and air.

“Nothing that has happened in recent weeks, in relation to registrations, has surprised us. In the history of Barca you see that we could expect these reactions. It is no coincidence that when Barca reappears, various figures with media support join forces to promote a story that has nothing to do with reality. We all know who they are and once again they have not gotten their way. They have not gotten their way because of the determination of the board and the employees. They wanted to liquidate us. We have never given up.”

He continued on, and noted that opposition groups had sided with those figures that wanted to destabilise the club, and believed that they were blind to the truth. Laporta explained that he was disappointed in them.

“What I cannot accept are lies. I cannot allow attacks on the president to destabilise the team. I will not let this go.”

“Now we have renewed energy at a transcendental moment in our history and the consolidation of a team that will bring much joy to Barcelona.”

Towards the end of his opening gambit, Laporta went into detail on the process that led to the Olmo and Victor registration drama.

“We submitted the documentation on the 27th of December, before the end of the year, La Liga asked us for more documents and on the 31st we had the 1:1. La Liga added additional requirements that for us were not in the rules. The Federation received the documentation and for them there were no problems but the 1:1 was missing. The interpretation of an obsolete article did not give us the license. For us it was not correct. We were not entering into a situation where a player could register with several clubs during the same season.”

“In our case, the players had a contract and it was an extension of the license. On the 3rd we completed the documentation. LaLiga gave us fair play. We submitted the license request to the Federation, but it was stopped due to an obsolete article. We went to the CSD. For them to give an urgent injunction, damage that is difficult to repair must occur, as was the case. They also appreciated the appearance of good law. The CSD and the state attorneys upheld the emergency injunction.”