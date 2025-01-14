Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has refused to get involved in Ronald Araujo’s ongoing transfer saga, but did describe him as one of their leaders. Flick did describe the Uruguayan as one of the team’s leaders though.

Araujo has been linked with a move to Juventus and Arsenal in recent weeks, with Barcelona reportedly yet to make any progress with a new contract for the central defender. He is out of contract in 2026, and the next six months will be decisive for his future, although he could leave this month if he asks to.

Highly promising La Masia midfielder Pau Prim could be leaving the club. He hasn't yet accepted Barcelona's renewal proposal, and no progress is being made whatsoever. @jaumemarcet pic.twitter.com/BqPb3QzrIT — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 14, 2025

“I talk about it with the players and it always stays between us. He is a Barca player and nothing has changed. We are not happy with Inigo’s injury, he is a great player and a leader, but we are happy that it is only four weeks. Against Real Madrid we saw that Ronald is back, he had a great performance. It’s what we expect from him, he’s one of the best centre-backs and he’s one of our leaders.”

Hansi Flick on the transfer market🗣️ "I have spoken with Deco, we do it practically every day, but I am happy with the team." pic.twitter.com/AchABKmo1Z — Football España (@footballespana_) January 14, 2025

President Joan Laporta had earlier left the door open to a departure, saying there is still time to find a solution to Araujo’s situation. He would also go on to point the finger at ‘external figures’ as responsible for the drama surrounding Dani Olmo and Pau Victor’s registration. Flick preferred to focus on what he has within the club.

“We are focused on what we do. I think it is better to talk about what we can change, what we are happy about and I am very happy. It feels like a big family and this is fantastic. I speak in a positive way because we have a great relationship between everyone. We are proud that people believe in us, in the players; it is the most important thing about the work we do.”

“You see it when you arrive as a coach, this atmosphere is fantastic. The coaches who were there before and now the new ones, too. the physios and the media know what to expect from But in these six months we have shown that we are having success with this club, we are all focused on it. We want to win titles, like on Sunday, it is what everyone feels every day. things are much easier this way, but we have to prove it again and that’s tomorrow, again.”

Barcelona face Real Betis in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday night at Montjuic, hoping to progress to the quarter-finals. If Araujo is not included from the start, that would be a major surprise, but also perhaps a sign that he could be on his way out of Barcelona. Sporting Director Deco is set to hold talks with Araujo this week.