Alaves Barcelona

Barcelona confirm defender will miss a month of action with hamstring injury – all the games in that period

Image via Marca / Francesc Adelantado

Barcelona have confirmed that defender Inigo Martinez has suffered a hamstring tear, and that the Basque defender will be spending the next four weeks on the touchline. Martinez has been a starter for Hansi Flick this season alongside Pau Cubarsi, playing almost all of their games.

Martinez, 33, went down in the first half of Barcelona’s 5-2 win over Real Madrid on Sunday, being replaced by Ronald Araujo. It means that he will likely miss at least seven games, although it is a reprieve on the initial five weeks that was reported as a recovery time.

Martinez will be absent for Real Betis (H), Getafe (A), Benfica (A), Valencia (H), Alaves (H) and Sevilla (A), as well as a potential eighth clash in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals if they make it past Real Betis this Wednesday.

He would in theory be back for the Champions League play-off round if Barcelona were to drop out of the top 8 in Europe. The logical solution is to slot Araujo into Martinez’s place, as worked so well on Sunday night. However with rumours that Araujo could be on his way out of the club in January, he may have to call on Eric Garcia, or Andreas Christensen, who is still yet to get the green light on his return from an Achilles’ tendon issue.

Posted by

Tags Barcelona Inigo Martinez

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News