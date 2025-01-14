Aston Villa take first steps towards signing €25m La Liga centre-back

Aston Villa have developed something of taste for the Spanish market since the arrival of Unai Emery and Sporting Director Monchi, and the Villains could be back in for a central defender before long. Monchi was seen last weekend at Rayo Vallecano’s win over Celta Vigo on Friday, but then attended Sevilla’s draw with Valencia.

The reason was not just to watch his former side, but to see Loic Bade. According to Relevo, Aston Villa have made the initial steps towards signing the French defender, who was a Monchi recruit during his time at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan. Current Sevilla Sporting Director Victor Orta denied reports that Monchi was at the Sevilla training ground on Tuesday, but did say that ‘there was a market, but no offer’ for Bade.

Los Nervionenses are firm in their stance that they will not accept less than €25m for Bade. Last summer Roma were rebuffed late in the window, as Sevilla demanded €30m, due to the fact their approach was late in the window, and Bade, content in Andalusia, penned a new deal until 2029. He is conscious that a move to Villa would be of major financial benefit to him, but he will not force a move.

Bade, 24, did have a brief and unsuccessful spell at Nottingham Forest before he joined Sevilla, but has continued his development at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, turning into one of the best defenders in La Liga. As Aston Villa try to move on Diego Carlos, it seems likely Bade would be his replacement.