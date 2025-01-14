Many teams have tried to persuade Martin Zubimendi to leave Real Sociedad, but Arsenal believe their second attempt to secure his signature will be the decisive one. The latest reports coming out of England are that the Gunners are already in negotiations with the player.

That is according to the DM, and then further detailed by Fabrizio Romano. They say that after positive talks with Zubimendi’s camp, discussions are already underway on personal terms. Arsenal would then activate his €60m release clause for a move that would take place in the summer.

🔴⚪️🇪🇸 Mikel Arteta, crucial factor for Arsenal to advance on Martin Zubimendi deal. Arsenal manager part of the process for the club to get the green light from Zubi, same as happened with Declan Rice two years ago. Zubimendi, in advanced talks with Arsenal for July 2025. pic.twitter.com/p97Frx33QB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 14, 2025

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta admitted on Tuesday that they are openly looking for new signings, and he is believed to be playing a key role in convincing Zubimendi to move to London. There are still key talks needed, but given the timing, it does appear the Basque midfielder is now ready to leave La Real.

Zubimendi was on the verge of switch to Liverpool last summer, but backed out at the last minute, electing to stay. Now 25 years of age though, it appears he will leave the Reale Arena this coming offseason. Arsenal will no doubt be keen to wrap a deal, lest Liverpool return, amid talk that Zubimendi is Real Madrid’s number one target for midfield next summer.

🚨🔴⚪️ Arsenal are in advanced talks to sign Martin Zubimendi for summer 2025. Negotiations underway with player side as positive talks took place behind the scenes, as revealed by @SamiMokbel81_DM. Final key steps still needed. Arsenal plan to trigger €60m release clause. pic.twitter.com/msM1B2I9yl — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 14, 2025

The Euro 2024-winner shares an agent with Arteta, and both came through the system at Zubieta. However if Xabi Alonso were to be installed at the Santiago Bernabeu, Real Madrid would be able to offer the chance to work under his idol.