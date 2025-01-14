Martin Zubimendi
Barcelona Real Madrid

Arsenal in advanced negotiations for €60m La Liga midfielder after positive talks

Image by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Many teams have tried to persuade Martin Zubimendi to leave Real Sociedad, but Arsenal believe their second attempt to secure his signature will be the decisive one. The latest reports coming out of England are that the Gunners are already in negotiations with the player.

That is according to the DM, and then further detailed by Fabrizio Romano. They say that after positive talks with Zubimendi’s camp, discussions are already underway on personal terms. Arsenal would then activate his €60m release clause for a move that would take place in the summer.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta admitted on Tuesday that they are openly looking for new signings, and he is believed to be playing a key role in convincing Zubimendi to move to London. There are still key talks needed, but given the timing, it does appear the Basque midfielder is now ready to leave La Real.

Zubimendi was on the verge of switch to Liverpool last summer, but backed out at the last minute, electing to stay. Now 25 years of age though, it appears he will leave the Reale Arena this coming offseason. Arsenal will no doubt be keen to wrap a deal, lest Liverpool return, amid talk that Zubimendi is Real Madrid’s number one target for midfield next summer.

The Euro 2024-winner shares an agent with Arteta, and both came through the system at Zubieta. However if Xabi Alonso were to be installed at the Santiago Bernabeu, Real Madrid would be able to offer the chance to work under his idol.

Posted by

Tags Arsenal Barcelona Liverpool Martin Zubimendi Real Madrid Real Sociedad

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News