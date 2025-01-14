Arsenal and Liverpool referenced as Fabrizio Romano confirms Martin Zubimendi state of play

Martin Zubimendi’s future has generated a lot of speculation in recent years, although that looks to be ending as a move to Arsenal is on the cards. Real Sociedad have valiantly held on to their star midfielder up until now, although it does appear that this season will be his last in Donostia-San Sebastian.

Speaking to CaughtOffside, Fabrizio Romano has provided a latest update on the situation involving Arsenal and Zubimendi.

“The situation of Martin Zubimendi is one of the most interesting for the summer transfer window and Arsenal are clearly leading the race to land him in the summer. It’s not a done deal yet, there is still some work to do, but Arsenal are in good and advanced talks to sign Zubimendi in the summer transfer window – not in January, because Real Sociedad have no plans to part ways with the player in the middle of the season.

“We know Real Sociedad and Zubimendi have a very special relationship, but for the summer the release clause will be there – €60m – and Arsenal are willing to trigger the clause as soon as they will complete the agreement with the player.”

Romano also confirmed that Zubimendi almost ended up in the Premier League last summer, but at Liverpool rather than Arsenal.

“Liverpool were close to getting the deal done and then Zubimendi decided to stay at Real Sociedad, basically because he loves his club, his city, his country, so sometimes, especially from players from that area of Spain, like Nico Williams too, they love to stay there and that was the case for Zubimendi.”