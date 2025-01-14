Arrest ends chances of Lazio move for Sevilla defender

On Tuesday, it was reported that Sevilla defender Kike Salas has been arrested on suspicion of spot-fixing. The 22-year-old is accused of deliberating accumulating yellow cards during matches on multiple occasions, and if found guilty, a heavy sporting and/or criminal penalty could be coming his way.

This is terrible news for Sevilla, as Salas has been a regular starter over the last couple of months. And it is especially troubling as they will now be unable to sell him, which could have happened before this debacle.

As per Diario AS, Lazio were one of the clubs keen on Salas, but due to this investigation, they will almost certainly end their interest – at least until the matter is finalised.

It remains to be seen how the situation with Salas plays out, but it is desperate luck for Sevilla. They will be hoping for a positive outcome, although the investigation could drag on for some time.