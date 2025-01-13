After a second thrashing of the season, in which Real Madrid were taken apart by Barcelona at the back, questions are loud and blunt at the door of La Casa Blanca. None more pertinent than those about their backline.

With David Alaba still on his way back from a serious knee injury, and Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao ruled out for the rest of the season, Real Madrid have been left somewhat short at the back. It has led to questions as to why Los Blancos have not strengthened their backline in the transfer market, with Lucas Vazquez struggling at right-back and Aurelien Tchouameni being used as an auxiliary centre-back – and looking at it.

The Athletic report that Ancelotti had asked for defensive reinforcements in the summer, but has not seen that actioned, with failed attempts to bring in Trent Alexander-Arnold and Leny Yoro not followed by any further action. Relevo agree and confirm that there are those within the club that have recognised that a centre-back and a right-back must be signed either now or in the summer.

That much was agreed in a meeting held between Ancelotti, General Director Jose Angel Sanchez and Chief Scout Juni Calafat in December, but once again, Los Blancos have been passive in the transfer market. The club do not believe in making moves in January, and the performances of Raul Asencio have been held up as an argument that there is sufficient talent in the academy, and they can be used to fill out the squad. Ancelotti and his staff believe that young players must be eased in bit by bit so as not to be burnt by over-exposure too early on.

Since deals like those of Reinier Jesus and Luka Jovic, combining for €95m in ineffective spending, the club have been obsessed with not overspending on players. President Florentino Perez is determined not to spend on players that he does not believe are worth every cent.

Regardless of the motives for their inaction in the transfer market, it has left them in a situation which is casting doubts over their trophy prospects for this season. If Trent Alexander-Arnold does arrive in the summer, then it makes sense that Real Madrid would be reluctant to sign someone now. However if they do leave Ancelotti without reinforcements, then they would have to lower expectations accordingly, something that does not seem to be on the table.