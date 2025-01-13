Real Madrid may have to wait until the end of the 2024/25 to discover if Trent Alexander-Arnold will join them.

Los Blancos and Liverpool are locked in a tight battle to secure the England star for the 2025/26 season onwards as he assesses his options.

The England international is into the the final six months of his contract at Anfield with Real Madrid already rumoured to have seen a January transfer offer rejected.

Here at Football Espana we take a look at what his possible free transfer arrival in 2025 could mean for Real Madrid’s right back slot in future.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Plan A for Real Madrid is to bring Alexander-Arnold to Madrid with a five-year contract on the table for him as it stands.

If the defending Spanish and European champions succeed in their mission, Alexander-Arnold will join England teammate and friend Jude Bellingham in their squad at Valdebebas.

Despite suggestions of Carlo Ancelotti looking to deploy him in midfield alongside Bellingham that is not on the agenda in Madrid.

Jurgen Klopp and Arne Slot have consistently opted against playing him in midfield – despite concerns over his defensive ability – and that would remain the plan for Ancelotti.

Dani Carvajal

Carvajal has been established as Real Madrid’s No.1 right back for over a decade developing into one of the world’s best in his position.

However, a season-ending knee injury has already cut short his campaign, with his return not expected until at least June.

As a show of faith following his injury, Real Madrid immediately extended his contract until 2026, but he could be in direct competition with Alexander-Arnold as he completes his rehabilitation.

The questions over the latter’s defending do not exist for Carvajal as the Spain star is excellent in the areas where the potential new arrival struggles.

If Carvajal can regain full power there could be a real battle on for a starting spot.

Lucas Vazquez

The player with the potential to miss out completely by Alexander-Arnold’s arrival is club stalwart Vazquez.

Th 33-year-old has stepped in to cover in Carvajal’s absence with his versatility and commitment praised by Ancelotti.

However, as per reports from Relevo, his contract expires at the end of the season and he is openminded over what comes next.

Real Madrid could continue their policy of one-year renewals for players aged 30+, but a third choice spot may not suit him, with another La Liga challenge or retirement on the agenda.