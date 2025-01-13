Barcelona fans are drinking in the celebrations after a morale-boosting win over rivals Real Madrid in the Spanish Supercup, following a difficult start to the year. The emotional lift was obvious in those scenes of celebration, not just for the players, but also their family members.

In particular, Pau Cubarsi‘s father. The 17-year-old put in another fine performance for the Blaugrana on Sunday night, holding the backline together with Ronald Araujo following Inigo Martinez’s injury. After the game he was elated, commenting that it was ‘a dream come true’ and ‘for many of us it’s our first title.’

Barcelona fans sliding into work today. pic.twitter.com/Ln2W19Ez5z — Football España (@footballespana_) January 13, 2025

And for his father, Robert Cubarsi, the first he has seen his son win. As the Barcelona players celebrated out on the pitch, Cubarsi senior came streaking into shot and committed to a knee slide that Thierry Henry would have been proud of, much to the delight of Culers on social media.