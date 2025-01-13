Sevilla given boost as La Liga forward to choose move to Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan

Sevilla have been forced to work on a budget in recent seasons, but might have made smart addition for next year on a free. Recent reports suggest that Espanyol striker Javi Puado will be heading to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan come the end of the season.

Puado, who is captain of Espanyol, is out of contract at the end of the season, and free to sign with whichever team he pleases as of the first of January. Whatever attempts to renew Puado in Barcelona have been unsuccessful so far, and Cadena Cope assure that Puado has decided on Sevilla as his next destination.

Los Nervionenses have been linked with a move for Puado on several occasions in recent months. This season the 26-year-old has 6 goals and an assist in 17 games, but remains Los Pericos key goal threat, after 16 goals last year in Segunda. He can operate through the middle, although generally with another forward alongside him, or perhaps more likely coming in from the flank in Garcia Pimienta’s system.