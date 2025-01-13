With Inigo Martinez coming off injured in the Spanish Supercup final, Ronald Araujo was sent on with just one appearance under his belt against Real Madrid. The Uruguayan was in excellent form, with some wondering whether it could be his final appearance for Barcelona.

If there was any doubt that his future is in the air, Robert Lewandowski appears to have confirmed as much. Caught by Movistar+ during Barcelona’s Supercup celebrations, Lewandowski can be seen saying to his teammate, ‘Ronald… You have to stay.’

“He’s staying, he’s staying now. New contract,” Lewandowski continues, which is met with only a ‘brother…’ from Araujo.

"Ronald… You have to stay." Robert Lewandowski to Ronald Araujo during #FCBarcelona's Supercopa celebrations. pic.twitter.com/rz7V1iXUpx — Football España (@footballespana_) January 13, 2025

“You can at the end of the season. For you it’s better. You are playing now, here you play,” Lewandowski continues, with little response other than a sheepish smile from Araujo.

With no progress over a new contract for Araujo, whose deal is up in 2026, Barcelona have set a deadline for the summer to get a new deal done, or they will look to shop him. Juventus have already opened negotiations for Araujo though, while Arsenal remain interested according to reports. The Blaugrana will meet with Araujo and his agents this week to establish his intentions.