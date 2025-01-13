Real Sociedad 1-0 Villarreal

Marcelino Garcia Toral suffered his very first defeat at Anoeta, as the Yellow Submarine were sunk by single goal in the second half. Real Sociedad moved up to 7th spot, two points behind Villarreal in 5th.

La Real had perhaps the better of the chances in the first half, in an encounter that featured two battling sides and plenty of effort, but little in the way of chances. Luka Sucic struck the post in their only clear opening, while Thierno Barry got in behind for Villarreal once, but off-balance, could only sail his effort wide.

The Yellow Submarine perhaps would have edged the game on points were it not for a magical goal from Takefusa Kubo less than ten minutes into the second half. After a set-piece, Mikel Oyarzabal lofted a bouncing ball in behind the Villarreal defence, with Kubo outpacing Dani Parejo to get to it. He then turned inside the covering Kiko Femenia, and finished off the inside of the post before Luiz Junior could smother him, having started in his own half.

𝗧𝗔𝗞𝗘𝗘𝗘𝗘𝗘 ⚽ El primero del año en casa!#RealSociedadVillarreal pic.twitter.com/uln90AEDiH — Real Sociedad Fútbol (@RealSociedad) January 13, 2025

Marcelino sent on Gerard Moreno, and his impact was felt by Alex Remiro in the Real Sociedad goal, getting down low to make multiple saves. Pape Gueye and Alex Baena were the most creative for Villarreal, but Orri Oskarsson had the best chance in the closing stages, breaking free on the counter, but unable to beat Junior with a weak effort.

It was all smiles at the end for La Real though, as they open their 2025 Liga account with a win. Marcelino will be concerned about Villarreal’s form after just one win in their last seven La Liga games.