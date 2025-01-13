Real Madrid’s ‘silent response’ to 5-2 Barcelona defeat in Saudi Arabia

Real Madrid were beaten all ends up by Barcelona on Sunday night, in a shock defeat in the Spanish Supercup final. Los Blancos came into the game as favourites, and despite taking the lead, had no answer for their rivals.

There were no shortage of camera cuts to Florentino Perez in the Directors’ Box, alongside RFEF President Rafael Louzan and Barcelona counterpart Joan Laporta, who managed to keep his composure at the King Abdullah Stadium this time round. According to Relevo, there was barely a word said in the Real Madrid section of the VIP seats, with Chief Scout Juni Calafat, Sporting Director Santiago Solari, Ambassador Roberto Carlos and Executive Committee member Carlos Ocana all present.

All avoided each other’s gazes, and left the stadium with serious faces after the game, quickly heading inside after the final whistle, and staying only as long as it took Barcelona to lift the trophy. Similar scenes unfolded on the pitch. From the coaching staff, only Francesco Mauri spoke to any of the players after the match to try to improve morale. Excepting Carlo Ancelotti’s press conference, only Luka Modric spoke to the press, making short statements described as ‘insufficient’ by Relevo. From the players, only Jude Bellingham applauded all of Barcelona’s players collecting medals.

Ancelotti has a tough task to pick his side up from defeat against Barcelona, but return to action on Thursday night against Celta Vigo in the Copa del Rey, in front of a now expectant home crowd at the Santiago Bernabeu. That said, Real Madrid still maintain a five-point lead on Barcelona in La Liga, and are just a point off Atletico Madrid in first.