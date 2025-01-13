Real Madrid open talks for 19-year-old Spanish midfielder

Real Madrid are hoping to strengthen their academy and by proxy their Castilla side this January, and one of the targets they have identified is Elche teenager Rodrigo Mendoza. However there is some way to go before they close a deal.

According to Relevo, Real Madrid have opened talks to buy Mendoza, who has made 15 appearances and contributed a pair of assists and a pair of goals in Segunda and the Copa del Rey this season. However Elche so far are digging their feet in, and the quantities that Real Madrid have not been sufficient. Los Ilicitanos are on a clock, with Mendoza’s contract up in 2026, but equally Real Madrid do have competition from other clubs to consider too.

Mendoza came through the academy at Elche, and has been on the fringes the side this season under Eder Sarabia, contributing off the bench. He has also made his way through the ranks of the Spain youth categories, making it to the under-19 side, having made appearances for the under-18s and under-17 side previously.