‘The face of President Florentino Perez says it all’ was a line repeated on television, radio and in print on Sunday evening and through to Monday morning in Spain, after Real Madrid were thumped 5-2 by Barcelona in the Spanish Supercup final. However there is more to read between the lines in Perez’s expression, according to the latest coming out of the Spanish capital.

While Carlo Ancelotti is in no imminent danger of losing his job, but Real Madrid are considering action. Diario AS report that Real Madrid will reevaluate going into the January transfer market to strengthen the squad in light of events in Jeddah. Aurelien Tchouameni proved that he struggles on the big occasion as a central defender, and Lucas Vazquez was again exposed at right-back – those are the two areas that Real Madrid will consider improving in the transfer window.

The club are considering going into the market – be that a renewed attempt to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool or not. Their other alternative is to recommend that Ancelotti double down on using the academy talents at Castilla. Raul Asencio has shown signs of promise, and he could be an answer in central defence. Perez and General Director Jose Angel Sanchez generally believe there is little value in the January market, but they could be forced into action this time round.

Depending on how his recovery progresses, David Alaba could be the eventual answer in the home stretch of the season, with his return scheduled for this week. Asencio has certainly looked at home during his appearances this season, although Ancelotti is fiercely loyal to Tchouameni and has shown a tendency to use senior options where possible.