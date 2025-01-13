Real Madrid entered into a second crisis of the season in the space of about an hour on Sunday night, suffering a second beatdown from Barcelona of the season, this time in the Spanish Supercup final in Saudi Arabia. Naturally, Carlo Ancelotti saw the glare of the spotlight focus in on his eyes after the result.

The Italian manager has been widely criticised for Los Blancos’ performance, and earlier in the season it also looked as if his position might be under threat. However Cadena Cope say that Real Madrid are still backing their manager for the rest of the season at the very least, and no profound analysis was conducted in the aftermath of the game, or on the trip back.

Diario AS do say that confidence in Ancelotti has been wiped away by their second Clasico defeat, but that there is no intention of dismissing him during the season, in no small part due to the difficulty of bringing someone in at this stage of this season. The hierarchy take into account the impact of the injuries, but it is clear that Ancelotti is yet to find the recipe for success, even if they are still in contention for La Liga.

It is also noted that the spectre of Xabi Alonso continues to loom in the background, but that any decision on replacing Ancelotti will be taken at the end of the season.

Just weeks ago, there were reports coming from the capital that Ancelotti could complete his contract at the club, with Alonso waiting until 2026 to move to the Santiago Bernabeu. However if things take a turn this season, then Ancelotti will be aware his days are numbered. If there is one thing Ancelotti has shown through his career though, it is durability.