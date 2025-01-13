Real Madrid appeal for Vinicius Junior ban denied after Valencia red card

Real Madrid will be without Vinicius Junior for their next two La Liga matches, after their appeal against his red card was turned down.

Vinicius received a red card for pushing Valencia goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski in the face, which he was dismissed for after VAR review. Real Madrid appealed that there had been an error in the referee was not shown the full sequence of events leading to his red card, which should invalidate the dismissal, and his match report did not correctly describe the action. The Appeals Committee responded that the any other interpretations of events did not invalidate the referee’s view, and the action received the correct punishment.

Relevo say they did not consider racial abuse as a mitigating factor, nor did they consider a reduction, as two games was the minimum ban for his actions, and thus could not be reduced. Los Blancos will face Celta Vigo in the Copa del Rey on Thursday night, and Vinicius will be available for both that clash and their Champions League match against RB Salzburg next week. He will be ruled out for their Liga clashes at home to Las Palmas on Sunday, and away to Real Valladolid the following weekend.