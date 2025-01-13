Barcelona only arrived back in the Catalan capital in the early hours of the morning on Monday, still in a daze after their dream victory over Real Madrid in the Spanish Supercup final. However it will be back to business immediately for Sporting Director Deco on his return.

That is because Juventus are set to present an improved offer for Ronald Araujo on Monday afternoon, as per Relevo. The Bianconeri are discussing an offer that could reach €50m, believed to be in the region of Barcelona’s valuation of the Uruguayan defender, although they are expected to ask for more. An injury to Inigo Martinez that could keep him out for the next five weeks has been cited as a potential obstacle to the deal, but Barcelona are more likely to go into the transfer market rather than halt a sale of Araujo to cover the Basque defender.

Previous reports late last week claimed that Barcelona have turned down an offer worth around €35m from Juventus already. This week a meeting is scheduled between Deco and Araujo’s agents, where Barcelona will discuss his intentions. If he asks to leave, then Barcelona are expected to negotiate his sale.