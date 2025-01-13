FIFA include two La Liga clubs in transfer ban list for next three windows

Rayo Vallecano and RCD Mallorca have found themselves on the wrong side of FIFA, with the governing body publishing on their website that both are banned from signing players for the next three transfer windows.

Both clubs have expressed surprise at the news, report Relevo, with Rayo noting at their General Assembly that it is their first notification of the matter. Mallorca on the other hand believe it is merely a question of time before the matter is resolved, and that they will not face a three transfer window ban.

This is a matter that has occurred on various occasions with FIFA, but only in rare cases has been carried out. Neither Rayo nor Mallorca have publicly shown signs of struggling to meet financial obligations, nor has there been any suggestion that they have overstepped regulations, but clearly the details and motives for the sanction will emerge in time. The ban came into force on the 9th of January, and the only business either have been involved in is the imminent exit of James Rodriguez on a free from Rayo.