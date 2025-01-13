Barcelona were supposed to be back at Camp Nou in November of 2024, but with little sign of an imminent return on the cards, the club are making contingency plans.

According to MD, Barcelona have requested permission from Barcelona’s Council to extend their lease on the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys at Montjuic for a further month until the end of April. Barcelona believe they could be back home at Camp Nou for the final stretch of the season in May, and potential Clasico on the 10th or 11th of the month.

The club do have the green light from the fire brigade on their fire safety plans, and the grass will be laid a month and a half before the stadium is ready for action. At Montjuic, it is rumoured that a set of concerts will be revealed in the next few weeks that will require a lead time of three weeks to install their sets, which would provide an obstacle for Barcelona playing there. However one point of good news is that UEFA supposedly will not stand in their way if Barcelona are to return to Camp Nou for the Champions League semi-finals, should they make it.

That contradicts prior reports that claim that UEFA regulations mean a club must elect a single stadium for the knockout phases of the competition. If that is the case, Barcelona would be required to make their choice by March at the latest, in the event they qualify for the Round of 16 directly, but could run into issues if they are forced to stick with one ground because of those concerts. It has been suggested they could play at Espanyol, Valencia or Atletico Madrid in the knockout stages.