Barcelona continue scouring European football for their next number nine, with Robert Lewandowski edging ever closer to 37 years of age. The Polish forward has impressed beyond expectations this season, but the Blaugrana are aware that they will have to make a move sooner rather than later.

The preferred target to replace Lewandowski at the time of writing is Newcastle United forward Alexander Isak, who is enjoying a fine season, including 15 goals and 4 assists in just 22 appearances under Eddie Howe. However Cadena SER also add that RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko is also being scouted by the Blaugrana. Some of his key attributes highlighted are his pace, ability to drop off from the defence and move between lines, after a debut season in the Bundesliga with 14 goals in 31 appearances.

This year the 21-year-old has 12 goals already, along with 3 assists, in just 24 appearances. This season he has made the number nine spot his own at Leipzig, and the German side seem unlikely to let him go for a fee that is not very large. The Slovenian was first linked to Barcelona in the summer of 2022 as he began breaking through at RB Salzburg.