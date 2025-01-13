There is no greater friend than the enemy of your enemy, or so the saying goes. While institutional relations may be far from smooth between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona, Los Rojiblancos definitely enjoyed the latter’s performance on Sunday night in Spanish Supercup final.

Just minutes after Real Madrid were downed 5-2 in emphatic fashion by Barcelona, Atletico took to social media to rub Los Blancos’ proverbial noses in it. Whenever five goals are scored in Spain, it generally calls for the ‘manita‘, or little hand, something players tend to hold up after doing so. It was a custom popularised by Gerard Pique during his heyday.

They might not have been in Saudi Arabia, but we think #AtleticoMadrid enjoyed the Spanish Supercup. https://t.co/uYbM8nEigF — Football España (@footballespana_) January 13, 2025

Just minutes after the final whistle, Atletico’s official Twitter/X account posted a picture of Cesar Azpilicueta with a manita of his own, with hte simple caption ‘Have a nice weekend’. All is well at the Metropolitano, who confirmed themselves as winter champions on Sunday after a 1-0 win over Osasuna, lifting them a point clear of Los Blancos and six clear of Barcelona.