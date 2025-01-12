(WATCH) Raphinha fires Barcelona into 5-1 Supercup lead

Barcelona have picked up where they left off in the second half of their Spanish Supercup final with Real Madrid.

An incredible first half showing from La Blaugrana saw them head in 4-1 in front at the break as their counterattack tore through Real Madrid time and again.

Despite the setback of an early Kylian Mbappe goal, Barcelona have been ruthless in Jeddah, with Lamine Yamal equalising for Hansi Flick’s team.

That tipped the tie for Flick as Robert Lewandowski slotted home from the penalty spot and Raphinha produced a brilliant back post header.

However, there was no stopping Barcelona either side of the break, as Alejandro Balde cruised away to convert their fourth goal of the night, and Raphinha grabbed his second of the game on 48 minutes.

RAPHINHA MAKES IT 5-1 BARCELONA! A HISTORIC ANNHILATION OF REAL MADRID 😱 📺 ABC pic.twitter.com/ykP8uCsPv8 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 12, 2025

Real Madrid’s defending has been lax throughout, but Barcelona have been razor sharp in attack, as they close in on reclaiming their Supercup title.

