Raphinha
Barcelona Real Madrid

(WATCH) Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha put Barcelona in Supercup control

Image via Sport

Barcelona head in at half time with a 4-1 Spanish Supercup final lead over Real Madrid after a chaotic first 45 minutes in Jeddah.

Neutrals have been treated to an outrageous first half in Saudi Arabia with four goals split between the El Clasico rivals.

Kylian Mbappe get the ball rolling for Real Madrid inside the opening five minutes as he finished off a pulsating counter attack for the defending champions.

However, the Barcelona response was swift and ruthless, as Lamine Yamal darted in off the right wing to curl the Catalans level.

Lamine Yamal

That tipped the balance of the contest as Robert Lewandowski kept his cool to fire La Blaurgana ahead from the penalty spot on 36 minutes.

With Real Madrid shell shocked by the setback, Barcelona landed a killer punch before the interval, as Raphinha gambled on Jules Kounde’s back post cross to head them into a two-goal lead on an insane night.

 

The picture looked even better for Barcelona after nine minutes of added time as Alejandro Balde tucked home his first goal for 12 months.

Images via One Football/Getty Images

Posted by

Tags Alejandro Balde Barcelona Jules Kounde Kylian Mbappe La Liga Lamine Yamal Raphinha Real Madrid Robert Lewandowski

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News