Barcelona head in at half time with a 4-1 Spanish Supercup final lead over Real Madrid after a chaotic first 45 minutes in Jeddah.

Neutrals have been treated to an outrageous first half in Saudi Arabia with four goals split between the El Clasico rivals.

Kylian Mbappe get the ball rolling for Real Madrid inside the opening five minutes as he finished off a pulsating counter attack for the defending champions.

However, the Barcelona response was swift and ruthless, as Lamine Yamal darted in off the right wing to curl the Catalans level.

That tipped the balance of the contest as Robert Lewandowski kept his cool to fire La Blaurgana ahead from the penalty spot on 36 minutes.

LEWANDOWSKI GIVES BARCA THE LEAD FROM THE SPOT AFTER GAVI DRAWS THE PENALTY! 📺 ABC pic.twitter.com/OpeKGAlSlg — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 12, 2025

With Real Madrid shell shocked by the setback, Barcelona landed a killer punch before the interval, as Raphinha gambled on Jules Kounde’s back post cross to head them into a two-goal lead on an insane night.

RAPHINHA WITH AN UNREAL HEADER AFTER AN INSANE BALL FROM JULES KOUNDE 😱😱😱 📺 ABC pic.twitter.com/HrYQSAZqeU — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 12, 2025

The picture looked even better for Barcelona after nine minutes of added time as Alejandro Balde tucked home his first goal for 12 months.

Images via One Football/Getty Images