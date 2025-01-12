(WATCH) Lamine Yamal fires instant Barcelona Supercup equaliser

Real Madrid have been pulled back to 1-1 in their Spanish Supercup final with Barcelona in Jeddah.

Los Blancos stormed into a fifth minute lead at the King Abdullah Sports City stadium as Kylian Mbappe raced away from the La Blaugrana back line to fire home.

Mbappe’s goal came somewhat against the run of early play in Saudi Arabia as Thibaut Courtois brilliantly palmed away a drive from Lamine Yamal, before the Belgian produced an even better stop from Raphinha’s downward header.

Those chances proved to be warning signs for Real Madrid with Courtois kept busy before Lamine Yamal equalised on 22 minutes.

The Spain star was given too much room to step inside from the right, as he slalomed into the Real Madrid box, to steer home past Courtois.

A WORLD CLASS ASSIST BY LEWANDOWSKI AND A WORLD CLASS FINISH BY LAMINE YAMAL TO EQUALIZE FOR BARCA 👀 📺 ABC pic.twitter.com/fd9Ge0b9Jt — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 12, 2025

Neutrals have been treated to a fantastic first half so far as Real Madrid aim to defend the title they won here against Barcelona 12 months ago.

Images via One Football/Getty Images